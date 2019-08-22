Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma chapter of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has rejected the committee set up by the University’s administration to probe the invasion and subsequent disruption of the union’s congress for ‘lack of confidence’ in the committee’s chairman.

The union “therefore demanded for a higher authority (the University Council) to handle the probe of the invasion and the general problem of insecurity of its members within two weeks, failing which the Union will take further necessary action.”

Suspected students violently invaded the union’s congress on August 20 and inflicted injuries on members, leading to hospitalisation as a result of the attack.

The union was holding its congress in the school premises to receive the report of Writ of court summons​ instituted by wife of the Vice Chancellor, Dr (Mrs) Janet I. Onimawo against it when the attackers struck.

However, chairperson of Asuu-AAU Monday Igbafen and Anthony Aizebioje Coker, Secretary, at a media briefing on the congress resolutions, claimed the university’s administration is a principal suspect in the attack.

Igbafe said his suspicion is based on an existing frosty relationship and the previous attack on the Congress; as well as threat to the Union’s leaders by the University.

“Having received the antecedent and previous attack on the Congress/Union and the general security on the campus, Congress further resolved and affirmed that security had totally collapsed and that lives and properties are no longer guaranteed.

“Congress resolved and mandated EXCO to address the press on the worsening problem of insecurity on the campus with particular reference to the safety of members and the continued performance of their duties of teaching, research and community services

“The congress also noted the threat to the life of the Chairperson of the Branch and commended the steps taken so far, both by the branch and the Pro-Chancellor,” he said.

Spokesman for the university Mr Edward Aihevba denied that the Vice Chancellor masterminded the attack, stressing that it was students that violently disrupted ASUU meeting.

Aihevbe, who condemned the attack, said the university’s management has begun investigation into the incident.