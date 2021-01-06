From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden chapter, has suspended its planned indefinite strike following and agreement by the state government to make immediate payment of three out of eleven months backlog of 25 per cent salary arrears to staff of the university.

This was contained in a resolution,yesterday, at a meeting of officials of the government, management of the university and labour.

The resolution signed by government representatives and officials of the unions, said the outstanding arrears of eight months would be paid subsequently in batches of three months each.

Other resolutions include full payment of salary from January as well as the constitution of a visitation panel to resolve all outstanding issues in the university by its visitor. State Chairman,Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Sunny James said the government had agreed to pay ASUU workers 75 per cent of their salary from January to December 2020 except the month of March where they received full minimum wage.

James, who was part of the meeting, said the government would commence the process of payment of the new minimum wage in full from January and the arrears of the 25 per cent outstanding for the 11 months would be paid in batches.

He said the first three months of the 25 per cent would be paid by Friday if the school gave the government the total exposure of the amount, adding that if pay surpasses the due date, ASUU should be blamed.

James said that Governor Udom Emmanuel had instituted an investigation panel to put together all the leave grants owed the school including all labour issues and report back to him within one month.

But ASUU Chapter Chairman, Dr. Ime Okop, who confirmed the meeting with the state government, said he could not declare that the strike was suspended since the issues surrounding the suspension of the strike would only be made known after the congress meeting.

“We had a meeting with the state government yesterday. But we have to go back and meet with our members in the congress and convey the information and an agreement we made and thereafter we can say it is suspended or not. As an individual, I cannot say that the strike is suspended or not,” he said.

Officials at the meeting include the Chief of staff to the Governor, Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, Head of Civil Service, Effiong Essien and Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nse Essien, while labour unions were led by state chairman of NLC, Sunny James.