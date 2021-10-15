From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the National Assembly to immediately enact a law that compels public office holders to send their children to public schools in Nigeria.

The union also hailed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige for demonstrating an uncommon faith in the Nigerian university system by allowing his children school in the country; even as it called on other top government officials to emulate Ngige.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke made the commendation at the reconvened meeting with the federal government, being conciliated by the Minister of Labour and Employment, today in Abuja.

He said,“ We hope all others will emulate you and that the government will make it mandatory that if you accept a government appointment, your children must attend universities in the country. The National assembly must formulate a law that if you take an appointment, your children must study here. If you know that your children cannot be here, don’t take government appointments.

Osodeke lamented the decay in the public universities.

“When you hear those in government who send their children to schools abroad say that ASUU goes on strike, they should know that strike is not the problem. The problem is the issues afflicting the universities; nobody is interested in tackling them. Look at the budget we have seen recently, it is exactly the same thing we have been seeing. Nothing has changed .

“And this country is paying the high price for neglecting education- the banditry you see, the kidnapping and what have you, is because people are not being taken care of. That is why ASUU has been struggling so that Nigerian universities will be revamped, so that as our children go outside for learning, other children from other countries will come here too and pay to this country in hard currency.

Ngige assured that the Federal Government would not abandon the public universities in spite of dwindling resources and reiterated the government’s readiness to work with ASUU and others interested in revamping the educational system.

“ASUU is not asking for things that are impossible. They are not asking that we give them our head or blood. They are interested in getting good working conditions for their members and for the public university system to be conducive for teaching and research.”

