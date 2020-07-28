Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin (UNIBEN) chapter, yesterday, blamed the Police for being responsible for the death of their colleague just as it said that the death could have been avoided if they had applied caution.

Chairman, ASUU UNIBEN chapter, Prof. Monday Omoregie and Secretary, Dr. Fabian Amaechina accused the police authorities of unprofessional conduct, which it said led to the accident that claimed Dr. Stella Okotie’s life along the Benin-Lagos express way within the vicinity of the Ugbowo campus main gate. Describing the incident as a confirmation of the recklessness of police officers at checkpoints in the country, Omoregie expressed sadness over the loss, adding that the death of their colleague was avoidable if police officers had professional training on stop and search duties at checkpoints.

“We hereby call on relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to bringing those culpable to book. “Omoregie said.

Omoregie called on the security agencies particularly the police to be professional in the discharge of their duties to avoid needless deaths on the road.

“It is necessary in order to avoid needless deaths on our roads, strengthen discipline among road users and let the police know their responsibility to society and the limits of their power as law enforcement officers.” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was having an engagement with other media personnel in his office that the reporter should give him some moment but several phone calls put across to his cell phone later left unanswered.