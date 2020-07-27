Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin (UNIBEN) chapter, yesterday, blamed the Police for being responsible for the death of their member just as it said that the death could have been avoided if they had applied caution.

Chairman, ASUU UNIBEN chapter, Prof. Monday Omoregie and Secretary, Dr. Fabian Amaechina accused the police authorities of unprofessional conduct, which it said led to the accident that claimed Dr. Stella Okotie life along the Benin-Lagos express way within the vicinity of the Ugbowo campus main gate.

Describing the incident as a confirmation of the recklessness of police officers at checkpoints in the country, Omoregie expressed sadness over the loss, adding that the death of their colleague was avoidable if police officers had professional training on stop and search duties at checkpoints.

“ASUU UNIBEN expresses sadness over the recent road traffic accident that claimed the life of an academic staff of the University of Benin, Dr.(Mrs) Stella Okotie along the Benin-Lagos express-way just within the vicinity of the University’s Ugbowo campus main gate.

“We note with grief that the sad accident was avoidable but for the unprofessional conduct of the police officers on duty at the check-point along the road and the indiscipline of the commercial bus driver.

“We hereby call on relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to bringing those culpable to book. “Omoregie said.

Omoregie called on the security agencies particularly the police to be professional in the discharge of their duties to avoid needless deaths on the road.

“it is necessary in order to avoid needless deaths in our roads, strengthen discipline among road users and let the police better know their responsibility to society and the limits of their power as law enforcement officers.”he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, when contacted, said he was having an engagement with other media personnel in his office that the reporter should give him some moment but several phone calls put across to his cell phone later left unanswered.