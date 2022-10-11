From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The various branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), will cast their votes from Tuesday to Wednesday to determine whether the union will call off its on going strike or not.

DailySun reliably gathered that the decision of the various branches will be transmitted to the National Executive Council (FEC) to determine ASUU’s final decision on the strike.

“We got the directive after the meeting with the speaker yesterday(Monday). The intervention was timely. Branches will vote between today and tomorrow after which the decisions will be convened to the NEC,” a source said.

The new development follows the meeting with the federal government which was mediated by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Counsel for ASUU, Femi Falana, had on Monday, expressed optimism in the ongoing talks between the Presidency and the House of Representatives leadership, stating that the union may call of its eight months long strike soon.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had ordered the striking lecturers to resume academic duties.

Falana, while speaking on a TV programme, said: “The legal advice that I will give to my clients is confidential. But I can assure you that the strike will soon be called off.”

Falana said he will advise his clients accordingly once the certified true copy of the court order of last Friday has been made available to him.

“Advising clients to call off a strike is the most difficult aspect of my practice. On one occasion, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) and I spent six hours persuading Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other NLC (Nigeria Labour Congress) to call off a strike in compliance with a court order. Our advice to ASUU will be based on the court order and other relevant reports.

“I am reasonably confident that the consultations between the House and the Presidency will yield positive results in the interest of the striking lecturers and the students,” he added.

ASUU embarked on strike in February 2022 over what the union described as the failure of the government to meet lingering demands of the union.

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige after what he described as “failed negotiations” dragged the striking lecturers to the National Industrial Court.

The National Industrial Court had on 21 September ordered ASUU to call off the strike.

The court granted the motion on notice filed by the federal government, directing the lecturers to return to classrooms.

Ruling on the interlocutory injunction, the trial judge, Polycarp Hamman, restrained ASUU from continuing with the industrial action pending the determination of the suit filed against ASUU by the federal government.

Displeased by the ruling, the union headed to the appeal court to appeal the ruling.

It also filed a stay of execution of the ruling of the industrial court.

The Court of Appeal ordered the striking lecturers to “immediately” call off the eight months strike, having struck out ASUU’s application for a stay of execution of the lower court’s order.

It said it was within ASUU’s right to appeal the decision of the industrial court.

Agreeing with the federal government’s argument that ASUU cannot approach the appellate court with “dirty hands”, the panel held, “should the applicant fail to obey the order (of the lower court), the leave granted shall be automatically vacated.”