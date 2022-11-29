From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Federal University Lokoja chapter on Tuesday called for the immediate sack of Ministers of Education and his Labour counterpart, Alh Adamu and Chris Ngige, respectively, saying the duo were the major problems of the union

The lecturers who protested the non-payment of their eight salaries and the half payment of October salaries called on the federal government to do the needful, threatening to embark on another prolonged strike.

The university lecturers converged on the temporary site of the university, Adankolo for the peaceful protest with various banners some of which read’ Ngige, Adamu must go’ Nigeria belong to all us’ ‘ Buhari pay us out salaries now:

Addressing reporters at the university gate, the branch chairman of ASUU, Dr Josiah Silas, said that in spite of calling off the eight-month-old strike, the federal government has abandoned the lecturers and their families to hunger.

He said the federal government was doing this to intentionally kill tertiary education in Nigeria, especially at the university level saying nowhere in the civilized world are the Intellectuals of the nation so treated.

ASUU accused both ministers of arrogance and high handedness saying they should stop presenting themselves as if they own Nigeria adding ‘ Nigeria belongs to all of us’

The union warned that if the federal government refused to pay their outstanding salaries, they will be forced to embark on another strike which no one will know its end.