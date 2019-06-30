Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Comrade Christian Opata, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the Academic staff Union of universities (ASUU), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) chapter, has promised to build a befitting secretariat for the union.

Opata, a Senior Lecturer, Department of History and International Studies, said this in Nsukka yesterday during the inauguration of union executive.

His words: “My administration will do everything within its capacity to get land from management that will be used to build a secretariat for ASUU in UNN where members will comfortably hold meetings, congress and other union activities.

“Majority of ASUU chapters across the country have built secretariats with hall for meetings and congress, but in UNN the story is different.

He expressed appreciation to UNN-ASUU members for finding him and other executive members worthy to lead the union, promising to make welfare of its members a top priority of his administration.