By Gabriel Dike

Results of the various congresses of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) held in different branches indicate an overwhelming endorsement of the continuation of the strike.

The national leadership of ASUU had after a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment directed the various branches to convene a congress to take decision on the ongoing industrial action.

In a related development, members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) are not pleased with their leaders for suspending the strike without the Federal Government meeting any of their demands.

Members of SSANU and NASU at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday expressed displeasure with the suspension of the strike and followed it up with a protest against the decision.

At the different branch congresses, members unanimously voted for the continuation of the strike and the decisions would be taken to National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU on Sunday, August 28th.

ASUU congress at Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, members resolved that the strike should continue indefinitely until the federal government sees reason to return to the principle of collectively bargaining to address the outstanding issues with the union.

In a statement signed by ASUU IMSU chairperson, Odinakachukwu Ejiogu, said after the congress, members insisted that the conditions of service should be a product of collective bargaining, if not, it is not a product of collective bargaining, which is against International Labour Organization regulation.

Akure and Ibadan Zones of the union, the congresses resolved to continue with the industrial action because government has not addressed any of its demands.

One of the branch chairmen from Ibadan zone told Daily Sun that members are angry with the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who told the public lies against the union.

He added: “We are not beggars, the minister’s comment that we take or leave what government has offered that is not in the renegotiation with the Prof. Briggs Nimi committee is unexpected of his position.

“Prof. Briggs Nimi advertorial in newspapers has indicted the government. The federal government dumped Briggs and Prof Munzail Jubril committee reports. We wondered why the government jettisoned the two reports.

“We are ready to do other jobs. I am ready to fry Akara, Dodo or driver taxi. Government is using the salary issue to blackmail us but members are determined to continue with the strike. One member from South South died last week after a brief illness.”

The congress of ASUU Bayero University, Kano branch voted to prosecute the struggle to its logical conclusion and members remained unwavering.

A statement signed by ASUU-BUK chairman, Haruna Musa and Secretary, Kabiru Haruna Isa, said congress condemned the government mishandling of the prolonged strike that has kept public universities shut since February 14.

“As the strike enters 7th month, the federal government has continued to demonstrate insincerity and lack of commitment towards resolving the impasse. Therefore, the government should be solely held responsible for unnecessarily prolonging the avoidable strike.’’

ASUU Federal University Duste branch agreed at the congress to continue with the industrial action to its logical conclusion. The branch also commended the National Strike Coordinating Committee (NSCC) for its resilience against the antics of the federal government.

In a statement, the branch chairperson, Bashir Yusuf, said the congress stood by the recommendations of the Prof. Briggs Nimi-led committee and rejected the proposal presented by the education minister because it violates the spirit of collective bargaining.

ASUU Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira, branch, at it congress on Wednesday, voted for total, comprehensive and indefinite strike until the government returns to the negotiating table to resolve the issues in contention.

The branch Chairman, Haruna Jibril and Secretary, Hussein Abdullahi, rejected the government offer, adding, “ASUU is willing to resume academic activities only if all the contentious issues are resolved through collective bargaining.”

On Wednesday, some members of SSANU and NASU kicked against the suspension of the strike by their leaders without and staged a protest on campus.

In a swift reaction, Secretary of SSANU, South West Zone, Saheed Oseni, described those behind the protest as disgruntle members, who were sponsored by a sister union.

Oseni told Daily Sun that the branch chairmen of SSANU and NASU UNILAG did not sanction the protest and revealed that the decision to suspend the strike was a collective decision taken by all branches.