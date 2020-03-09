Magnus Eze, Enugu

The National leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared a two-week warning strike in all public universities with effect from Monday, March 9.

President of ASUU, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed this in Enugu, Monday, after the Union’s two-day National Executive Council meeting.

He explained that Nigerian universities were under ceaseless siege, a situation that needed to be addressed.

Ogunyemi explained that the essence of the industrial action was to force the Federal Government to take action on the pending issues.

He regretted that their members in federal institutions were yet to be paid their February salaries because of the issue of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information Service (IPPIS), adding that they needed to let the Federal Government know that enough was enough.

“In our previous meetings, the Minister of Finance was solely concerned about IPPIS to the point that other issues were not addressed,” he stated.

The ASUU President, however, said that the Union would reconvene if nothing was done at the expiration of the two-week strike to determine the next line of action.