By Gabriel Dike and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared a four-week industrial action to press home its demands for improved condition of service for members.

Its President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, at a press conference, yesterday, said the decision formed part of the resolution from meetings held by the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) between February 12 and 13.

He said after the expiration of the four weeks strike, NEC would meet to take its next line of action. ASUU opted for the industrial action following failure of the Federal Government to fully implement the union’s outstanding demands dating to 13 years, he said.

He listed failure to implement the Memorandum of Action signed with the union on December 23, 2020; non-signing of the 2009 renegotiated FGN/ASUU agreement submitted nine months ago; forceful payment of ASUU members’ salaries and emoluments through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and non-adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which government have used to shortage its members, as reasons for the strike.

Said Osodeke: “NEC resolved to embark on a four-week roll-over total and comprehensive strike beginning from Monday, February 14, 2022. Contrary to the views canvassed in some quarters, our union loathes to disrupt academic activities on our campus. We love our students and respect their parents and guardians. We are also not insensitive to the genuine concerns about stable academic calendars in public universities expressed by patriotic Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria.”

He blamed the strike on those who ignored the union’s patriotic yearnings for a development-oriented education in the country.

“The patience of our members has been tasked beyond tolerable limits. We, therefore, seek the understanding and support of all stakeholders to make Nigerian government more responsive to issues of human capital development including health and education.”

He said the union wrote over 30 letters, met with the Senate president, Speaker of House of Representatives, traditional and other stakeholders on how to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile, ASUU has declared the professorship of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, illegal.

The union said his promotion to that rank by the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) did not follow due process.

“You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality. Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system. He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor.

“In September 2021, Pantami, alongside seven academics were elevated by the council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri to the position of professorship at the council’s 186th meeting.The minister’s elevation has generated controversy, with many faulting FUTO on the promotion of the minister, who was not teaching in the university and whose highest academic attainment was reportedly a lecturer before he ventured into politics. We have resolved to sanction ASUU members involved in his promotion and the VC of FUTO.”