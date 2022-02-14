By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared one month strike in public universities in the country.

The decision was taken at a two-day National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, is about addressing the press on the reason for the one month.