From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared the professorship of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as “illegal”

The union which made the declaration after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos, said the promotion did not follow the due process.

The press conference was presided over by ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke on Monday.

He said, “You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

“Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system. He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor.”

In September 2021, Pantami, alongside seven academics were elevated by the council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri to the position of professorship at the council’s 186th meeting.

The minister’s elevation has generated controversy, with many faulting FUTO on the promotion of the minister, who was not teaching in the university and whose highest academic attainment was reportedly a lecturer before he ventured into politics.

We have resolved to sanction ASUU members involved in his promotion and the VC of FUTO,” he added.