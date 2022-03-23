From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed disapproval over the payment of an amputated salary to its members at Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil.

In a statement issued by Mohammed Sani Gaya and Murtala Mohammed, both Chairman and Secretary of the union, Kano State University of Science and Technology Wudil, they stated that the amputated salary was recorded in the month of February, 2023.

They explained that they were rightly informed by the university administration that the amputated salary was predicated by the state government’s removal of the consequential adjustment from the University salary for the said month.

The union described the payment as illegal, unacceptable and condemnable in all ramifications even as they charged the payment must be discontinued henceforth.

“The union viewed this commission by the state government as sad, insensitive and apparent violation and infringement of Part 1, Section 4 Sub-section 1 of the Labour Act that preserves the sanctity of workers entitlement”

“The union notes that while the economic hardship is severely having its impacts on workers’ wages, the government has chosen to make it worse by deducting from workers remunerations,” the statement said.

The statement urged the state government to endeavour to continue to win the goodwill of the workers by coming up with popular policies in order to leave a good legacy.

They also charged the state government to immediately refund what was deducted from the University salary for the said month, End.