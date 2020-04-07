Judex Okoro, Calabar

Academic Staff Union of Universities, Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) branch, Calabar, has donated 2,000 bottles of alcohol-based sanitizers to state government and some hospitals.

ASUU immediate past zonal coordinator, Using Ogar, who conducted journalists round the laboratory at CRUTECH, Calabar campus yesterday, said the union is determined to contribute its quota towards the containment of the pandemic in the state.

Ogar said is concerned about the negative effects of the pandemic on the economic of all nations, thus the need to contribute to sustain the status of the state which is COVID-19 free.

He said universities in Nigeria were not resting on their oars in finding solutions to end the pandemic which has claimed lives across the globe.

“I want to encourage governments, at all levels, to make it a priority to fund research so that when disease outbreaks like this happen, researchers can come up with meaningful and acceptable vaccines and results,” he said.

Also, CRUTECH Head of Department, Chemistry, Peter Eneji, said the 2,000 bottles were produced within four days.

Eneji said the production of the sanitizers was funded by CRUTECH branch of ASUU as a way of contributing to the containment of the pandemic in the state.

ASUU CRUTECH branch Chairman, Emmanuel Ettah, explained that the sanitizers would enhance personal protection against the virus.

He expressed happiness that the state was COVID-19 free, thereby encouraging residents to obey simple health instructions by always living a healthy life.