Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, donated an automated hand washing and sanitizer dispenser to the management of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki to checkmate spread of coronavirus within the university community.

The union also donated 500 face masks and 200 copies of pamphlet on preventive measures against COVID-19 to the school.

EBSU Chairman of the academic union, Ikechukwu Igwenyi, who led other members to make the donation at the Ishieke campus of the university, said the expected resumption of academic activities in the nation’s universities called for adequate provisions of safety and precautionary measures to curtail the virus spread.

He said the dispenser machine, which is operated by pressing any of the pedals by foot, would help to avert possible community transmission of the virus when academic activities finally resume.

Presenting the machine to the school management, the ASUU chairman urged the school authorities to ensure the machine is massively procured to be mounted in all faculties, hostels and departments before school finally resumed.

Registrar of the school, Bibian Nwokwu, who received the hand washing and sanitizer machine on behalf of the university management, thanked the EBSU-ASUU for supporting the school in its fight against the deadly virus.

She said the school had already set up a committee that will ensure the provision of all necessary measures against spread of the virus when academic activities resume, adding that the machine will be of great service.