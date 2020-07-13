Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of the expected reopening of schools across the country, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) donated an automated handwashing and hand sanitizer dispenser to the management of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) Abakaliki to help check the spread of coronavirus pandemic within the university community.

The union also donated 500 face masks and 200 copies of a pamphlet on preventive measures against COVID-19 to the school.

The chairman of the ASUU Ebonyi State University branch, Dr Ikechukwu Igwenyi, who led other members of the union to make the donation at the Ishieke campus of the university on Monday, said the expected resumption of academic activities in the nation’s universities called for adequate provisions of the safety and precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

He explained that the dispenser machine which is operated by pressing any of the pedals by foot would help to avert possible community transmission of the virus when academic activities finally resume.

Presenting the machine to the school management, the ASUU Chairman urged the school authority to ensure that machine is massively procured to be mounted in all faculties, hostels and departments before the school finally resumes.