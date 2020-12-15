From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma chapter on Tuesday, dismissed the claim that the union has called off its on going strike action.

The national body of ASUU had been involved in strike action for the last eight months, while.negotiations between the union and officials of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, led by Senator Chris Ngige, had been fruitless,as the strike action has continued.

The union, in a press statement signed by the Chairman of ASUU Ekpoma, Dr Lewis Igbafen, and made available to reporters in Benin City, said contrary to information credited to the University Administration that, ‘the University reopens for academic activities on 20th December, 2020, the Ambrose Alli University’s Chapter of ASUU wishes to notify the general public(students and parents in particular) that the nationwide strike approved by our national body in March this year has not been suspended to necessitate the reopening of the University.

‘The University’s chapter of ASUU is in total compliance with the ongoing strike meant to revitalise public universities, including our own AAU, Ekpoma.

‘For ASUU AAU, Ekpoma, therefore, the strike has not been suspended as only the national leadership of the Union can direct the suspension of the strike.ASUU AAU, Ekpoma wishes to advise our dear students, parents and guardians that ASUU AAU, Ekpoma is fully on strike, like other Branches in public Universities, and therefore they should be guided not to risk the lives of our dear students by allowing them to risk their lives unnecessarily on our treacherous roads because of a purported resumption of activities in the University

‘Indeed, it is the strong view of the Union that it will be counter productive to reopen the University when our members will not be available to attend to the students in any way or teach because of the on-going strike. The strike is total, indefinite, and comprehensive,’ the statement read.