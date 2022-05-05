From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the University of Jos, Dr Lazarus Luka Maigoro said the union has employed 25 persons from the Dong community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Dr Maigoro disclosed this on Thursday during the commissioning of the University of Jos Academic Staff Cooperative Investment company Limited (UJASCICL) Bottled water and beverage factory sited in Dong community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He noted that the factory has provided employment opportunities for over 25 persons from the host community and said ASUU will continue to touch the life of Nigerians positively.

“This bottled Water Factory attest to the fact that ASUU is not all about the strike but we are providing employment opportunities to Nigerians through our activities.

“We also believed in the philosophy of making Nigeria work through providing a comfortable learning environment for Nigerian students.”

Dr Maigoro noted that ASUU had built, commissioned and hand over to the University a 1500 capacity lecture hall interest of conducive learning atmosphere for the students.

He said that the Bottled Water Factory was aimed at providing welfare for ASUU members and giving employment opportunities for members of the host community.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Jos, Prof Tanko Ishaya, assured ASUU of the commitment of the University towards providing the enabling environment to advance their welfare.

He declared that the Bottled Water has become the official water for the University and called on the neighbouring communities to patronize the factory.

The Pro-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Attahiru Jega represented by former President ASUU, Prof. Nasir Fagge said the union will continue to press for the improvement of living conditions in Nigeria.

He said ASUU UNIJOS is leading the crusade for positive change in the struggle and urged the branch to think of coming up with an event centre to generate more welfare for members.

President University of Jos Academic Staff Cooperative Society (UJASCS), Dr Ogba Likita Jamilu said that the cooperative has a membership strength of 1,020 ad 5 secretariat staff as of 2021.

He lamented that the adverse effect of IPPIS has created room for non-remittance of over 340 million owed by the cooperative.

“This has denied the cooperative the opportunity to enrol its members into several social Housing Schemes earmarked by cooperators.

“In line with the mandate of our union to provide services to the community, we have offered direct employment to over 25 members of the host community as well as several indirect employment to other communities around the state.”