By Gabriel Dike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, asked the three non-teaching staff unions in the Nigerian University System (NUS) to go and negotiate their own earned allowance with the Federal Government rather than make unnecessary noise over what took ASUU nine months to accomplished for members.

ASUU also warned the three non-academic unions cannot stop members from carrying out their duties. The union said throughout the nine months strike, non-academic workers were allowed to operate and collect salaries.

The leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic of Technologists (NAAT) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) on Wednesday rejected the sharing formula for the approved N40 billion Earned Academic Allowance (EAA).

The three unions threatened to down tools to protest the imbalance and unfair treatment in the sharing formula.

Reacting to SSANU, NAAT and NASU’s complaint over the sharing formula for the N40 billion, Ibadan zone ASUU Coordinator, Ade Adejumo, said what the non-academic unions are contesting is called earned academic allowance, which is meant for academic activities carried out by ASUU members.

He said: “The matter is simple, what they are wrongly agitating for is called earned academic allowance. The N40 billion Federal Government promised to release is for EAA. It is properly documented and signed agreement.

“Let Nigerians ask them to go and negotiate with government for their own earned allowance. Contesting what ASUU laboured for for nine months to get is wrong.”