The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Tuesday said the government could only afford 23.5 percent salary increase for lecturers, while a 35% increment will be enjoyed by professors.

The minister also noted that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) warned against signing agreements which the government will not be able to meet.

Adamu disclosed this while speaking during the meeting with vice-chancellors and other stakeholders in the university system.

He said,”The Federal Government can only afford a 23.5% salary increase for all category of the workforce in Federal Universities, except for the professorial cadre which will enjoy a 35% upward review.