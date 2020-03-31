Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Nigerian Anthropological and Sociological Practitioners Association [NASA] has lamented the impact of the ongoing trade dispute between the Academic Staff Union of Universities [ASUU] and the Federal Government, saying that the non-payment of their salaries and other entitlements was worsening their COVID-19 experience.

President of the group, Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu, in a goodwill message to the members of the association nationwide which was made available to Daily Sun, said that the coincidence of the uncertain outcomes of both COVID-19 and the current ASUU strike on the psyche of their members should better be imagined than described.

Nnonyelu said: “With our decrepit health infrastructure and largely demotivated personnel, controlling the spread of the virus is certainly going to be a herculean task.

“The matter is further compounded by the current trade dispute where lecturers in the federal universities are yet to receive their February salary, and not likely to receive any in the coming months.

“The situation in state universities is not any better. Unfortunately, and regrettably too, the recent application by the Federal Government for a whopping 22 billion dollar loan did not take into consideration the pathetic condition of public universities in Nigeria.

“The coincidence of the uncertain outcomes of both COVID-19 and the current ASUU strike on the psyche of our members is better imagined than described,” he stated.

The group’s president, however, asked the sociological teachers and practitioners to rise up and provide insights, meanings and intelligible pathways to face the crisis and perilous period that has descended on humanity.

“In doing this, however, I urge that we please stay safe, observe the instructions and directives from concerned civil and political authorities,” he added.