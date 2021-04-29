From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has to raised alarm over what it described as a well coordinated conspiracy to bring down the country by targeting strategic economic sectors, especially the educational sector.

The Chairman of ASUU, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Dr Simon Ejembi, made the claim in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Ejembi lamented that the current spate of students’ and staff abduction can only suggest that there is a siege on the educational system which apparently targets the complete crippling of a major organ of national development.

Ejembi called on authorities to save Nigeria from total invasion by forces and interests inimical to the development of the country and prevent it from losing its sovereignty.

He recalled that on April 24, at about 11 pm, on the same day the university had its combined convocation, two students of the institution were abducted from a lecture hall where they had gone to study by unknown gunmen.

‘This is to add to the list of campuses and secondary school premises that have been attacked in recent times. It is noteworthy that after three days, the students were released but certainly not without some prices, including physical assaults,’ Dr Ejembi stated.

‘ASUU-FUAM condemns the recent attack and abduction of our students and the unchallenged siege in totality and in all ramifications, and calls that the perpetrators of this dastardly acts be urgently brought to book.’

ASUU-FUAM also called on the security agencies to be more proactive rather than being reactive in preventing damages to lives and property.

The union also called for the installation of a complete perimeter fencing around the university campus to prevent infiltration into the campus from all points that are currently unsecured.