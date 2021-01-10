From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following the suspension of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) is to reopen for academic activities on January 18, this year.

This directive is contained in a press release signed by the Registrar of the University, Mrs Helen Nyitse, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The Registrar said the resumption was in line with the NUC directive on reopening of federal universities on the said date.

‘The Committee Of Deans and Directors (CDD) of FUAM has approved the reopening of the university for academic activities with effect from 18th January 2021.’

The statement added that students are expected on campus on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Nyitse explained that the CDD had further approved a revised academic calendar for use on resumption, stressing that, ‘according to the calendar, second semester 2018/2019 examination will hold from Monday 25th January 2021 to Friday 5th February 2021, while the 2019/2020 academic session will commence on Monday 8th February 2021 with student registration/ orientation which will last for two weeks.’

The Registrar noted that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Richard Kimbi, has assured that the university will do everything thing necessary including online teaching to ensure the successful implementation of the revised academic calendars.

‘To this end, the VC announced that there will be a trainers’ training for online teaching for lectures as soon as the university reopens.’

She urged returning students to observe all COVID-19 prevention protocols on campus.