From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Lecturers of Federal University Gashua (FUGA), Yobe State, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have embarked on a one-day protest rally over the federal government’s policy of “no-work, no-pay” and “pro-rata” payment for lecturers in Nigerian universities.

Led by the branch Chairperson, Dr Melemi Abatcha, the lecturers said the protest was against the maltreatment of lecturers through what he termed as the weaponisation of hunger and intimidating court order.

Dr Abatcha stressed that rather than addressing the cardinal demands presented by the union, the federal government through her agencies resorted to blackmail and intimidation adding that such antics were the casualisation of academics through pro-rata payment of October salaries.

He urged the federal government to honour their agreement and pay all withheld salaries.

The ASUU chairman maintained that the Union rejected the humiliation of academics in Nigerian Universities.

The lecturers were seen in their numbers carrying placards with different inscriptions and went around the university campus.