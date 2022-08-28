By Gabriel Dike

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will today hold a crucial meeting in Abuja to decide whether to suspend or continue with its six-month-old industrial action.

Principal officers and branch chairmen are already in Abuja for the make or mar crucial NEC meeting that will determine the fate of millions of Nigerian students, who have been at home since February 14, 2022.

Ahead of the crucial meeting, branch congresses were held on Tuesday and Wednesday across the universities and the resolutions would be discussed at the NEC meeting.

Already, some state universities such as Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso and Delta State University, have pulled out of the ongoing strike. Lagos State University, Osun State University and others did not participate in the strike.

Aside two universities that voted against the continuation of the industrial action, many others backed the declaration of an indefinite strike as against the rollover that the union started with on February 14.

Sunday Sun gathered that the Federal Government is mounting serious pressure on ASUU leadership, using prominent Nigerians for the suspension of the six-month-old strike.

One of the branch chairmen told Sunday Sun that NEC decision would be known by Monday and acknowledged the lobby by some prominent Nigerians on behalf of the government.