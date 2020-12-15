From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that the Federal Government directive that their members be enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information Management System (IPPIS) is not the reason for the ongoing strike.

ASUU Chairman, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) chapter, Comrade Christian Opata, said, yesterday, in Nsukka, while briefing newsmen over a feature report in a national Newspaper (not The Sun) on December 4, 2020, by Shaka Moodu, titled, “ASUU Has Outlived Its Life.”

Opata said that the briefing had become necessary, so as to put the record straight on the report by Moodu that is already in public domain.

He said that ASUU went on strike because of Federal Government’s inability to honour 2009 agreement as well as various Memorandum of Understandings entered with government.

He said: “Moodu, on December 4, 2020, saddled himself with the responsibility of misinforming the nation and the international community as to why public universities in Nigeria are not in session.

“He mused that the current strike was informed by the refusal of the members of ASUU to enrol in the IPPIS.

“This is far from the truth because the central issue that led to the current strike is the failure of the Federal Government to honour the 2009 agreement it signed with the Union. The said agreement needed to be reviewed every three years, but government never allowed it to be reviewed since Inception,” he said.