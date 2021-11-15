From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a three-week ultimatum to the Federal Government over the non-implementation of the agreement entered with the union.

ASUU National President Emmanuel Osodeke issued the ultimatum following the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) on November 13 and 14.

According to Osodeke, the industrial action was necessitated by the failure of the federal government to implement the memorandum of action (MoA) it signed with the union which mandated it to call off the last strike action.

‘We are giving the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum, if after three weeks they don’t meet our demands, we will be going on strike. We believe we have tried enough by giving them enough time,’ he said.

‘Finally, we call on all patriotic Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria to prevail on the federal and state governments to act fast to prevent another round of industrial crisis in Nigeria’s public universities,” Osodeke added.

‘It is painful that our union may soon have no other way of securing the implementation of FGN-ASUU collectively bargained agreements and redressing the criminal neglect of welfare issues of our members by state governors.

The governments of Nigerian should be held responsible should ASUU be forced to activate the strike it patriotically suspended.’

In 2020, the union embarked on a nearly nine-month strike over the same issue.

Some of the demands listed by the union include the unpaid academic earned allowances and the universities revitalisation fund that are yet to be met with almost one year after an agreement was reached.

