From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned that it would embark on an indefinite strike very soon if the Federal Government fails to implement the agreement they reached in 2009 within the shortest possible time.

ASUU, at a press conference held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, the Anambra State capital, said that it was deeply saddened that the FG failed to honour the agreement which it entered into without coercion.

The coordinator of the union in Owerri Zone, Uzo Onyebinama, presided over the media chat. Also in attendance were their chairpersons in the zone: Okey Aniebo, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam; Steve Ufoaroh (UNIZIK), Chike Ugwuene (MOUAU), Augustine Ejiogu (IMSU), Christopher Echerobia (FUTO) and their immediate past chairperson in UNIZIK, Dennis Aribodor.

The ASUU leaders said that the government spurned the magnanimity the union extended to it through the signing of various Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandums of Action (MoA).

“We are saddened that having reached the end of the tunnel, we couldn’t find any light. True to their character, the agents of the Federal Government of Nigeria has reneged from implementing the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement.

“As we speak, the Federal Government is still in arrears of major components of the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement that includes funding for the revitalization of the publication universities, earned academic allowances and the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement.

“The situation has been compounded by the introduction of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and the attendant consequences of the mutilated salaries, promotion arrears and the non-resolution of the more favoured University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

“We once again alert Nigerians that unless the government strives to sincerely resolve these issues, there will be no rest for us all. There will be no more MOUs or MOAs.

“When the macabre dance begins, there will be no stopping it until everything is fully implemented. The insincerity of the Federal Government is not just beyond understanding, it is beyond tolerance,” ASUU said.

