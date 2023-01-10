By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Lagos State University (LASU) branch has distanced itself from the planned Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) political rally to endorse a gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State.

A statement dated January 10 signed by the chairman of ASUU-LASU, Dr Isaac Oyewunmi, and the Secretary, Dr Tony Dansu, urged its members not to participate in the NLC political rally.

The one-page letter titled: Political rally: A disclaimer, said the attention of the union was drawn to information circulating on social media that NLC affiliates in Lagos would hold a campaign rally for one of the political parties, which ASUU was listed in the earlier version and distanced the union from the rally.

It said: “Given the non-partisan nature of our union, this development has agitated some of our members, who now demand a categorical clarification of the position of ASUU-LASU on the conflicting messages since ASUU is one of the affiliates of the NLC.

“This is especially at a time when some members of the academic community at the branch level have resorted to opportunistic impersonation of the leadership of the union to exploit some members of the political class.”

The chairman and scribe said for the avoidance of doubt on the part of anyone, who may not be familiar with the tenets and workings of the union, “we wish to state unequivocally that ASUU-LASU will not be part of any political rally.”

The union said it has not received any directive from the leadership of the union, either through NEC or the principal officers to endorse or support any political party.

‘We actually do not expect any. It is not in the tradition of ASUU to play partisan politics. It is very obvious to the leadership of the union, especially at the branch level, that our members share divergent political views.

“Some are even politically indifferent. It will therefore be foolhardy for a union of intellectuals of different political temperaments to seek to decimate its own ranks by luring or coercing members into the campaign of any political party.”

The exco encouraged members to take advantage of the window opened by INEC for the collection of PVC, to ensure that they collect theirs, and vote for candidates of their choice during the elections come.

“We wish all the political parties well, and hope that they will not only play by the rules of the game for peaceful, free and fair elections but also fulfil their promises to the people if and when they win.”

We warned those who may be thinking of impersonating the union at political rallies in the hope of trading the credibility of ASUU for patronage to desist from doing so and urged the security agencies to be on alert.

Members were further urged to continue to reach out to the leadership of the union at any point in time for clarifications on any issue about which they may feel concerned.