The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Lagos State University (LASU) branch has foiled an attempt by a faction not recognized by the national body to take over the secretariat of the union.

The faction led by the chairman, Dr. Ibrahim Bakare and the Secretary, Dr. Sylvester Idowu accompanied by LASU security personnel stormed the ASUU secretariat to take over but were resisted by the recognized ASUU-LASU.

Despite ASUU national letters to Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olarenwaju Fagbohun that it does not recognize the Dr. Bakare-led faction, the university management has continued to back their activities.

The move to take over ASUU-LASU secretariat is based on approval given to the Dr. Bakare-led faction by the VC to commence renovation but they met resistance from the recognized union.

In a letter to the VC dated September 18th, the Bakare faction said the secretariat has been locked by the erstwhile executive whose leadership had ceased to be as LASU staff since 2017.

“Members resolved that upon your approval, security unit personnel should be directed to accompany the present executive of ASUU-LASU to the secretariat to effect the opening of the place and take inventory of the items therein for record purposes before the commencement of the renovation,” Bakare faction stated.

LASU management acknowledged the letter and approved by Deputy Registrar, VC’s office, Mrs. A.A. Adesunkanmi, said “since the details of the renovation is not provided, the approval is granted subject to the inclusion of change in the structure of the building in the renovation works.

“You are to kindly liaise with the chief security officer of the university for the provision of security personnel for the purpose highlighted in your letter.”

A member of the recognized ASUU-LASU by the national body told our Correspondent that “Dr. Bakare and Dr. Idowu came with armed university security personnel in the vans to past the take over letters on our secretariat. They tried to take over the place but our members foiled the move and are still there to resist them.

“They are responsible for any breakdown of law and order that may result from this provocation. The impostors left when our members trooped to the secretariat to drive them away.”

The Secretary, ASUU-LASU, Dr. Tony Dansu in a letter to the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, informed him of the possible breakdown of law and order in LASU based on the attempt by an illegal faction to forcefully take over the union’s secretariat.

“Our members are outraged by the antics of the outgoing VC to continue to use the instrument of his office to intimidate and harass our union. They are ready to defend the secretariat by all means available. The VC is responsible for whatever results from this unprovoked attack.”

This is the second time with the backing of management the Dr. Bakare-led faction had attempted to take over the secretariat but failed on each occasions.

ASUU national recognizes the Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi executive and has through a letter notify the LASU VC of their position