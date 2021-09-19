By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos State University (LASU) Chapter, at the weekend commended Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for appointing Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as the 9th substantive Vice Chancellor of the 38-year-old institution.

The union also applauded the Sir David Sunmoni-led Governing Council and the Senate for conducting a rancour-free selection exercise that produced Olatunji-Bello as the new VC.

In a statement signed by Secretary, ASUU-LASU, Dr. Tony Dansu and his Assistant, Dr. Adeolu Oyekan, the union commended Sanwo-Olu, who is the Visitor to LASU, for the courage demonstrated in addressing the anomalies of the previous selection processes.

The union said the protracted corrective procedures taken by the governor during the selection crisis were worth the outcome.

“We urge the Visitor to take the reset process in the university to a logical conclusion by constituting the Visitation Panel he promised in May, as soon as possible.

“It is overdue statutorily and necessary under the circumstance. We believe that a credible Visitation Panel backed with prompt implementation of the recommendations will help the relatively new governing council and the new VC to reposition the university for a more effective delivery of its mandate,” ASUU-LASU stressed.

On the feat achieved by the council, ASUU said: “It is our hope that going forward, objectivity and due process, dispatched on forced sabbatical under the previous council and VC, will be accorded their rightful place in the governance of the university.”

ASUU-LASU felicitated with Prof Olatunji-Bello on her appointment and wished her a successful tenure in office. The union observed that after the charade of the last five years, characterized by high-handedness, victimization, disregard for due process, non-payment of earned allowances of members and meddlesomeness in union affairs, among others, LASU has the opportunity to follow a different path and write a new chapter of genuine peace and progress.

