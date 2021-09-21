After collecting several months’ worth of illegal check-off dues, the acting vice-chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Oyedamola Oke, recently stopped the payment to the disowned Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) group backed by the immediate past administration.

The Education Report gathered that the decision of the acting VC to stop the payment of ASUU check-off dues to the Dr. Ibrahim Bakare-led group followed a protest letter by the recognized ASUU-LASU executive.

The immediate past VC, Prof. Olarenwaju Fagbohun, not only promoted the Bakare-led ASUU group, his administration paid the check-off dues to the disowned ASUU leadership.

Despite a letter dated January 2020 from ASUU’s national president disowning the Bakare-led group, Fagbohun’s administration accorded his executive committee recognition. During his tenure, LASU security personnel attempted to take over the ASUU-LASU secretariat, which was resisted by the recognized union leaders.

Our correspondent learnt that, immediately after the exit of Prof. Fagbohun, the recognized ASUU-LASU executive wrote the acting VC, Prof. Oke, who directed the bursar to stop the payment of check-off dues to Bakare’s group.

The illegal deduction of check-off dues under Fagbohun’s administration started March 2020 and it was paid into Wema Bank account named ASUU-LASU 2, with Account No: 0123060956.

ASUU-LASU’s letter, dated June 4, 2021, titled: “Request to stop remitting ASUU-LASU check-off dues to an illegal group,” said the stoppage of the payment was inclusive of the College of Medicine, Ikeja, and Epe Campus.

The recognized union leadership said it received reports from members that the university deducts their check-off dues without remitting same to the account of ASUU-LASU, adding “from findings, it is believed that the deductions are being remitted to an illegal account created in the name of the union by a few dissidents within the university.”

The union reminded the acting VC that the Bakare-led executives of ASUU-LASU are unknown to the national body as clarified in a letter by the president of ASUU dated January 27th, 2021 to the VC (Fagbohun).

“As you also must be aware of Sir, there are court cases bordering on impersonation against the individuals, with the university joined as a party.

“Based on the forgoing, we have been directed to write to the VC’s office and request that an immediate stop be put to the remittance of ASUU-LASU’s check-off dues to the group under reference, as they remain unknown to any organ of ASUU, and are presently in court as claimants and defendants,” the recognised ASUU noted.

The letter disclosed that the stoppage will minimize the financial exposure of the university if and when there is a judicial decision that deducted check-off dues of members were remitted to a group unknown to the law.

Investigations revealed that the Bakare-led ASUU-LASU group have laid low since the exist of Fagbohun and the sudden silence of some few professors that were backing their illegal existence.

Under Fagbohun administration the Bakare-led ASUU-LASU were accorded recognition, invited to university functions and even paid a courtesy visit to top government official at Alausa.

The national body has dragged the Bakare-led executives to a Federal High Court for impersonation while the university is joint as a party. The Falana and Falana chambers is handling the case for ASUU.

The stoppage of the check-off dues to Bakare’s group may also be unconnected with the court case instituted by the national leadership of ASUU.

Fagbohun administration paid Bakare’s group N3, 423,351.81 as check-off dues for the months of March, April, May and June 2021.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.