Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Academic activities were paralysed nationwide today following the strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to press home the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement and the stoppage of their February salaries by the Federal Government.

Reports from some branches of ASUU on Tuesday confirmed that members complied and stayed away from academic activities including lectures.

ASUU on Monday directed its members to embark on a two-week warning strike because the Federal Government failed to pay salaries of lecturers who did not enrol in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and non-implementation of the 2009 agreement as well as the MoU.

The decision to embark on the two weeks warning strike was taken by the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu.

In a swift reaction to the on-going strike, the National Coordinator, Congress of University Academics (CONUA), Dr Niyi Sunmonu, said his members in nine universities have no business going on strike.

Some of the branch chairmen told Daily Sun on Tuesday that their members complied fully with the NEC directive for the total and comprehensive nationwide warning strike.

ASUU University of Lagos branch chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, told our correspondent that members complied with NEC directive as academic activities were paralysed on campus today (Tuesday) and will not resume till after two weeks.

”Our members did not go to the class today (Tuesday) though students were around. We will not attend any academic meeting until the strike is over. Management will be informed on Wednesday after our congress,” Ashiru stated.

The ASUU Lagos Zone Coordinator, Prof Olusiji Sowande said some branches even started the strike yesterday (Monday) while many will comply today (Tuesday) and that reports indicate full compliance.

”Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAB) members started on Tuesday. Hopefully, other branches will join. For the Lagos State University (LASU), you know they have a crisis there. If they are not able to join, we will understand the situation”.

Immediate chairman, ASUU, University of Ibadan branch, Dr Deji Omole, said the warning strike was on as academic activities were paralysed on campus in line with NEC decision.

Branch chairman of ASUU, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, (LAUTECH), Oyo State, Dr Ade Adejumo, said there was no threat to the strike and that members had been briefed about NEC directive. He disclosed that congress would be conveyed on Wednesday.

The CONUA national coordinator told Daily Sun that the body took a decision in November 2019 to enrol in the IPPIS scheme and expect the Federal Government to address other remaining issues.

His words: ”CONUA will not participate in the strike. Our members enrolled in the IPPIS, so there is no need to embark on a strike. But we expect the Federal Government to address other outstanding issues.”