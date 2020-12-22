By Gabriel Dike

National Executive Council (NEC) of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will hold a meeting in Abuja to take action on the nine-month-old industrial action which has crippled the Nigerian Universities System (NUS).

Daily Sun gathered that the meeting will hold at ASUU secretariat from yesterday till today.

A national officer of the union told Daily Sun that the meeting was conveyed to deliberate on the resolutions reached by the various branch congresses on the Federal Government offers at the last negotiation.

He confirmed that ASUU national leadership mandated the branches to hold congress this week to deliberate on government commitment.

“You know it is the branches that called for the national strike. So, whatever government brings to the negotiation table, we will refer it to them for consideration and approval.

“It is the resolutions or inputs from the congresses that will be discussed at the NEC meeting. After the NEC meeting, our leaders will then meet government officials to state our official position. Yes, a meeting between the union and government representatives is scheduled for this week. Let Nigerians keep their fingers crossed,” he said.

The outcome of branch congresses revealed that many branches favoured the suspension of the nine-month-old strike with conditions because of government attitude of not honouring previous signed agreement.