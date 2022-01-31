From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has declared indefinite strike over unpaid of their Earned Academic Allowance.

The strike was declared after an emergency congress held on Monday 31st January, 2022.

A statement signed by the chairperson of the union, Dr. Adeola Egbedokun, noted that several engagement with some senior members of the university community have proved futile, hence the resolution to embark on strike.

The issue of EAA was raised and the chairman briefed the congress that the university was no serious about the payment of EAA.

“Congress noted that there was no serious commitment on the part of the University to effect payment of EAA to deserving members. Congress also noted that all political and diplomatic means to resolve the imbroglio has failed.

“Consequently, congress resolved that total, comprehensive and indefinite strike should commence immediately.

“The strike must not be called off without a congress resolution to the effect.

“Payment of EAA must be based on ASUU computation. Anything short of this would be unacceptable.”

The union also resolved that the Strike Coordinating Committee be set up to monitor the strike.