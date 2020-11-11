Gabriel Dike and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate reinstatement of suspended Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

This was recommended in a report presented to the President by the Special Visitation Panel to unearth the cause of the crisis that nearly crippled industrial peace in the institution.

The announcement of Ogundipe’s reinstatement sparked wild jubilation among members of the university community with some members of staff lauding the Federal Government for the intervention.

“We are happy that it has all ended in praise. Our university will once more experience the peace it has been known for. To God be all the glory,” said a staff who declined to give his name.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNILAG chapter has lauded decision of the Federal Government in reinstating Ogundipe .

The union’s Chairman, Dr. Dele Ashiru said: “It feels glorious and I want to thank the visitor to the university, President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, for this very historic intervention.

“This has put an end to tyranny, authoritarianism and dictatorship which characterised the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council. We indeed, thank the visitor for standing on the path of truth, due process and autonomy of the Nigeria university system.

“It is our conviction that this decision by government will return our great university to the path of peace, progress and scholarly excellence for which the university is renowned.”

Ogundipe, who was appointed as VC in November 2017, was accused of financial impropriety, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

He was suspended by the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council of the university during a meeting at the National Universities Commission (NUC) headquarters on August 12 in a manner described by some stakeholders as not being in compliance with provisions of the university law bordering on the removal of a VC.

He was replaced with Prof. Omololu Soyombo as acting VC even as Babalakin resigned his appointment.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Goong said President Buhari and Visitor to the university approved the report of the Special Visitation Panel and accordingly declared that due process was not followed in Ogundipe’s removal.

The President also approved the dissolution of the Governing Council led by Dr. Wale Babalakin.

“Prof. Ogundipe as the Vice Chancellor did not follow due process. The Vice Chancellor was not granted opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based, and he should accordingly be re-instated.

“That all allegations made against the Vice Chancellor and the management of the university before and after the constitution of the Special Visitation Panel should be referred to regular Visitation Panel for thorough investigation and necessary recommendations.

“That the process adopted by the Council in the appointment of Prof. Omololu Soyombo, as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university was inconsistent with the provisions of the law relating to the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor.”

President Buhari thanked the panel members and expressed hope that the decisions would bring peace, stability, focus and direction to the university.