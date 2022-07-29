From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Parents of university students across the country have threatened to embark on nation wide protest to demand for the Federal Government’s intervention on the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The parents, under the aegies of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) also threatened to take the protest to private universities and prevent academic activities in the private universities.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PTA, Dr Ademola Ekundayo in a statement made available to Daily Sun said parents the protest was the last resolve of the parents, having engaged other measures but to no avail.

He said the parents are worried by the continuous silence of the Federal Government on issues that affect their children, who he said are future leaders, saying that the President Mohammadu Buhari led federal government has failed the parents in all areas.

He lamented the inability of the Federal Government to heed to the demands of ASUU for over five months, just as he blamed the Federal Government for the current state of the nation’s education.

Ekundayo also threatened to mobilize parents to vote against any political party that is not concerned with the plights of the masses, especially the downtrodden people among whom are students and helpless parents.

He therefore gave the Federal Government a seven day ultimatum to harken to the demands of ASUU or face serious protest by parents across the country.