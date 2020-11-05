Gyang Bere, Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advocated for an improved welfare packages for journalists in the country.

The Chairman ASUU University of Jos Chapter, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, made the call at the inaugural lecture organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council under the Chairmanship of Hon. Manji Gontori on Thursday in Jos.

He maintained that a good welfare package for media practitioners would breed professionalism and reportage that would lead to the growth and development of the society.

The ASUU Chiarman, who decried poor renumeration for media practitioners in the country, called for urgent review of their welafre packages just as it is been done in the public service.

“A better welfare package for journalists in Nigeria will not only promote a better society, but will lead to objective reportage and professionalism.

“Just like teachers, the welfare package for media practitioners should urgently be reviewed upward.

“That way, we will begin to have a media that would stand for the truth and reports that which will lead to a better Nigeria,” he said.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who was represented by Commissioner for information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang commended the chapel for organising the event, adding that government has been enjoying a good working relationship with the media in the State.

He said government would continue to create an enabling environment for journalists to operate.

“We have enjoyed good relationship with journalists on the Plateau; they have been very supportive.

“Government will look into the plights of journnalists in the state and we will to collaborate toward a better and progressive state,” he said.

The inaugural lecture had the topic “Insecurity and the Quest for Lasting Peace in Nigeria: The Role of the Media”, was delivered by Mr Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency.

Chairman of the Correspondents’Chapel, Gyang Bere called for the protection of Journalists in the state for the society to be informed for an evidence based decision.

“I wish to call on our Government, our partners, friends of the media and indeed the society to protect Journalists and make their welfare a priority.

“If we do not protect Journalists, our ability to remain informed and make evidence-based decision would be defeated.”

He lamented the demised of seven of its members during a ghastly motor accident in 2007 and said the event caused the chapel a setback.