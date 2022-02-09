By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, staged a protest against the federal government’s attitude towards the implementation of their outstanding demands and signing of the renegotiated agreement from May 2021.

ASUU Lagos Zone comprises five universities — University of Lagos, Lagos State University, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Federal University of Agriculture and Tai Solarin University of Education, staged the protest in UNILAG to draw the attention of Nigerians to their plight and the impending strike.

The protest, which was approved at the Congress of ASUU Lagos Zone, took off from the Mass Communication Department to the Main Gate of UNILAG.

At the main gate of UNILAG, the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU Lagos Zone, Dr. Adelaja Adekoya, decried the government’s anti-knowledge posture and poor salary paid to Nigerian lecturers.

Adekoya explained that the National Executive Council (NEC) would meet in UNILAG this weekend and results of the mobilisation and sensitisation would be tabled for deliberation.

His words: “Whatever decision is taken, our zone will support the NEC decision. Government has murdered sleep, and we will not allow them to sleep, too. This current struggle is about our conditions of service and non-signing of the concluded renegotiation since May 2021.”

On whether Nigerians should expect the strike, the coordinator said the outcome of the NEC meeting would be known at the weekend.

He said the refusal of the federal government to sign and implement the renegotiated 2009 FG/ASUU agreement, adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), funding of state universities, non-payment of withheld salaries, check-offs and promotion arrears…