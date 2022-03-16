From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Management of the University of Benin has directed the closure of the institution until further notice following the two months extension of the Industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),.

The university, which announced the closure on Tuesday via a statement issued in Benin by its Registrar, Ademola Bobola, directed students to vacate their hostels within 48 hours of the notice.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Bobola explained that the decision was reached after due consultation involving the institution’s management and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, on behalf of the Senate.

“The action has become expedient as there is no justifiable reason for students to continue to stay on campus when lectures and other academic activities are not going on.

“Consequently, students are to vacate the hostels within 48 hours of this notice.

“They are enjoined to monitor the situation closely in order to be abreast of the school’s eventual re-opening.

“Management wishes the students safe journey to their respective destinations,” the statement read in part.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

However, Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) has recalled her students who went home as a result of the current strike

The action of the management of ABSU came a day leadership of ASUU extended their initial four weeks warning strike, to two more months.

The statement recalling the students was signed by the Registrar, Dr Acho Elendu.

He announced that while students were expected back on campus on Saturday, March 19, registration formalities for new students were to be completed before Friday March 25 as lectures would commence on Monday, March 28.

The statement read in part: “The Vice Chancellor, Abia State University, Professor Onyemachi M. Ogbulu, on behalf of Management, has approved the resumption for First Semester, 2021/2022 academic session of the University on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

“Accordingly, all new and returning students are advised to complete their registration formalities on or before Friday, March 25, 2022 as lectures will commence on Monday, March 28, 2022.”