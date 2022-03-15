From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) has recalled her students who went home as a result of the current strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The action of the management of ABSU came a day leadership of ASUU extended their initial four weeks warning strike, to two more months.

The statement recalling the students was signed by the Registrar of the institution, Dr Acho Elendu.

Elendu announced that while students were expected back on campus on Saturday, March 19, registration formalities for new students were to be completed before Friday March 25 as lectures would commence on Monday, March 28.

The release read in part, “The Vice Chancellor, Abia State University, Professor Onyemachi M. Ogbulu, on behalf of Management, has approved the resumption for First Semester, 2021/2022 academic session of the University on Saturday,

March 19, 2022.

“Accordingly, all new and returning students are advised to complete their registration formalities on or before Friday, March 25, 2022 as lectures will commence on Monday, March 28, 2022.