From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has debunked reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday after meeting with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), gave two weeks ultimatum to Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to end the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU.)

Senior special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity,Garba Shehu, in a statement, yesterday, decried the fact that “almost all media houses allowed themselves to be deceived by interested sources that are not the authorised spokesmen of government” in publishing the story on the purported presidential ultimatum.

“Neither during nor after the meeting was any ultimatum given to the Minister of Education,” he said.

The presidential spokesperson explained that during the meeting, the Minister of Education requested that the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige hands off all negotiations to allow him lead and conclude what he had earlier started with ASUU.

“And he promised that he could get an agreement within the shortest possible time, possibly two to three weeks, “Shehu said.

“In carrying out this assignment, the Minister of Education would carry along all relevant ministries and agencies with statutory functions and duties relating to the issues involved. The Presidency is optimistic that agreements can be reached in an even shorter period if all parties/stakeholders are not unrealistically obstinate. We appeal to the parties to work together to end the strikes.

“On the part of the administration, all doors remain open for dialogue and the resolution of the issues.

“We appeal to the media not try to spread misinformation. The orchestrated media narratives seeking to present an entirely different picture, attributed to sources, in the last 24 hours are not helpful at all.”