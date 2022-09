From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the Chairman and select members of Pro-Chancellors of Federal Universities, promising to engage in further consultations with relevant stakeholders, towards ending the protracted strike by university lecturers, under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said that without necessarily going back on what is already established policy. He said: “I will make further consultations, and I’ll get back to you.”

The Pro-Chancellors were led to the meeting by Prof. Nimi Briggs who said they had come to meet with the President in three capacities: “As President and Commander-in-Chief, as father of the nation, and as Visitor to the Federal universities.”

He added that despite the pall cast by more than seven months of industrial action, “the future of university system in the country is good,” citing as example the recent listing of the University of Ibadan among the first 1,000 universities in the world, a development occurring for the first time.

Briggs commended Federal Government for concessions already made to the striking lecturers, including the offer to raise salaries by 23.5 per cent across board, and 35 per cent for Professors. He, however, asked for “further inching up of the salary, in view of the economic situation of the country.”