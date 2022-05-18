By Lukman Olabiyi

The Church of the Lord (TCL) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and address the ongoing industrial action in the nation’s universities.

The church made the plea in a communique, issued after its annual general conference of the Arch Province of Nigeria that was held at International and Spiritual Headquarters, Ogere Remo, Ogun State.

The communique signed by the church’s leader, Rev.Dr.Rufus Okikiola Ositelu read in part, ” conference observed with utmost displeasure the continued blame trading between the Federal Government and the various Industrial Unions in the Universities -Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASUU) as a result of the ongoing strike actions that has led to the grounding of the University system in the country.

“It therefore calls on both parties to take urgent steps towards immediate resolution of their disputes and bring an end to the lingering unhealthy nationwide strike with all its attendance negative consequences on our education system. ” Government at all levels were also admonished to invest more into the improvement of our education sector in line with international best practices” .

Besides, as the 2023 general elections are fast approaching, the conference also urged all politicians and stakeholders to let patriotism and selfless service be their watchwords throughout the electioneering campaign during and after the election, imploring them to avoid heating up the polity unnecessarily by exhibiting the fear of God in all that they do.

The gathering urged all Nigerians to get their permanent voter’s card (PVC) and make sure that they vote for the Candidates of their choice without fear or intimidation.

Conference admonished Youths not to allow themselves to be exploited by politicians to perpetrate violence.