An elder statesman, Alhaji Isyaku, has blamed the prolonged and continued strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities, ( ASUU ) on the alleged ineptitude and insincerity of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

He disclosed this to Saturday Sun on Friday via a telephone conversation during a short visit in Lafia the Nasarawa urging president Muhammadu Buhari to direct the minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and other stakeholders to complete a sincere negotiation with ASSU in other to reopen the closed Universities in Nigeria.

” It is disturbing that the Minister of Education will still be in office while the youth who are undergraduate and postgraduate students in public schools are roaming about the streets of Nigeria doing nothing for months in a country that is in-between a developing and underdeveloped country, while those in private Universities are not affected.”

According to him, the alleged loyalty of the Minister to the President in particular and Nigeria in general is questionable because he is not proactive in addressing the issue before the Union embarked on the sad industrial action.

Alhaji Isyaku also alleged that, if the children of the Minister of Education and others involved with the industrial action of ASUU are students in the universities, they wouldn’t have allowed the strike action to commence or to prolong.

He also said the stakeholders don’t have the concern of the country at heart but of their selfish interest, because their children are schooling in Universities outside the country that are not prone to industrial actions in which their salaries, academic research and retirement plans are guaranteed.

The grandfather called on the government and ASUU to quickly dialogue in other to end the persistent industrial actions bedeviling the university curriculum for the overall development of the country.

