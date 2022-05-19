Mr Sunday Ajimoko, Chairman, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, has advised students of the area against indulging in crimes, following the prolonged strike of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Ajimoko gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye -Ekiti on Thursday.

He said it was regrettable that the ongoing strike had kept all the students at home with most of them idle and bored .

He warned the students, especially indigenes of Oye -Ekiti to stay away from social vices such as kidnapping, drug abuse, stealing, cyber fraud and rape, which could jeopardise their future.