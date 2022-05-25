From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado-Ekiti branch, has renewed its stance to ensure full compliance with the national strike that has just been rolled over for the next twelve weeks from May 8th, 2022.

This was the outcome of a special executive meeting of ASUU-EKSU, branch held on Monday, May 23, where the on-going strike was discussed and affirmed.

In a press release, the Chairman, ASUU, Ekiti State University chapter, Dr K.K. Arogundade, condemned the instruction given by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun who in a meeting with the committee of Deans, directed that all academic staff should resume activities, stressing that “it negates our current struggle as a union.”

Dr Arogundade said ASUU-EKSU Executives were reliably informed from an impeccable source in government circles that the visitor to the University has mandated the Vice-Chancellor to re-open the University in the next 24 hours or forfeit his Job.

Hence, “ASUU EKSU wishes to use the medium to announce to the general public that mandating the re-opening of the University is purely political and Ekiti State government is not ready to attend to the demand of the University. Also, it is worth noting that ASUU-EKSU Executives members have been receiving threats from various government agents and the University management”.

According to him, In view of this, the general public is hereby notified and put on alert to the threats, that if any harm is inflicted on any member of the ASUU-EKSU Executives, the Ekiti State government and university management should be held responsible.

“Parents are to monitor the movement of their wards who are the main target to be used as thugs in the coming election hence the resumption saga. One wonders why the lackluster administration in Ekiti State on its way to Golgotha is now keen on school resumption only to put the life of our students at risk. The students themselves should be aware of the insincerity of those parading themselves as their leaders whose only interest is their temporary benefit from whichever government is in power, we are equally aware of the antics of insignificant lecturers playing political harlotry with the destiny of the majority of our members,” the ASUU Chairman maintained.

He remarked that members of the ASUU executive are watching and all academic staff of Ekiti State University are therefore directed to stay off their duty post as the current strike action is comprehensive and total, urging members are to be on the lookout for further directives.