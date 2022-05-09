From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has rejected the decision of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to extend the nationwide strike by three months.

NANS President, Sunday Asefon, in a statement, registered the frustrations of the students who have been at home for months, announcing their decision to take unfriendly mass action nationwide to register their displeasure with the situation.

Asefon said the failure of the government to reach an agreement with ASUU, perhaps, underscored their lack of concern and empathy for the plight of the common men and women of Nigeria who couldn’t afford private tertiary institutions.

The NANS President declared: “Having exhausted all windows of constructive engagement with the government. I, on behalf of the national leadership of NANS, therefore, declare National Action from Tuesday, 10th May 2022.

“The National Actions is tagged ‘Operation Test Run’. The operation shall be held in all the 36 States of the Federation. Federal Roads across the 36 States should be occupied for a minimum of three hours.

“The Operation shall be a precursor to a total shutdown that will be decided during our Senate meeting/pre-convention on Saturday 14th May 2022. Our decision from the pre-convention shall be binding. The action shall be total as the extension of the ASUU strike is a direct declaration of war by the Federal Government against university students in Nigeria.

“Our proposal to congress on the 14th shall be total blockage of the airport roads across the country and total disruption of political parties primaries, blockage of the National Assembly until they are committed to passing legislation banning public office holders from sending their children to universities abroad.”

He, therefore, advised divisive elements or “paid agents” of government to steer clear of our actions as the consequences shall be severe.

Asefon, thus directed all JCC Chairmen, zonal leadership and stakeholders to act appropriately and ensure total compliance to the directive of “Operation Test Run”, shut down the Federal Roads in the State, the nation must feel the heat.

He called on Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and civil society organisations to join to savage the remaining crackers of the public tertiary education in Nigeria.