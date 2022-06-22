* assures dispute to end soon

* Meets relevant agencies on Thursday

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government Wednesday denied planning different payment table for all the trade unions in tertiary institutions.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had insisted on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) it created, claiming that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was short changing them.

Government in March said UTAS has failed three integrity tests.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) had also Universities Peculiar Personnel Payroll System (UPPPS), as their own payment platform.

Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige while responding to questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, assured that efforts were on to resolving the ongoing faceoff between it and ASUU and other university based unions over payment platforms soon.

He said contrary to insinuations that the government was not engaging with ASUU, there have been series of meetings between all parties with the next one coming up on Thursday.

